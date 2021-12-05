Lehigh County Fulfillment Center Hiring 200 Warehouse Workers With Hourly Starting Pay Of $23

A fulfillment and distribution center in Lehigh County is planning to hire approximately 200 workers with an hourly starting pay of $23.

Uline in Upper Macungie Township has scheduled a hiring event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its warehouse on Uline Way, according to its website.

The warehouse positions start at $23 an hour with annual bonuses of more than $7,000 paid in December.

Registration is required for the hiring event, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

“We will be following CDC guidelines, requiring temperature checks for all participants and sanitizing interview areas between interviews,” the announcement says.

Uline is the “leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America,” its website says.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.