Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Business

Lehigh County Fulfillment Center Hiring 200 Warehouse Workers With Hourly Starting Pay Of $23

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Uline in Upper Macungie Township has scheduled a hiring event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its warehouse at 700 Uline Way.
Uline in Upper Macungie Township has scheduled a hiring event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its warehouse at 700 Uline Way. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A fulfillment and distribution center in Lehigh County is planning to hire approximately 200 workers with an hourly starting pay of $23.

Uline in Upper Macungie Township has scheduled a hiring event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its warehouse on Uline Way, according to its website.

The warehouse positions start at $23 an hour with annual bonuses of more than $7,000 paid in December.

Registration is required for the hiring event, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

“We will be following CDC guidelines, requiring temperature checks for all participants and sanitizing interview areas between interviews,” the announcement says.

Uline is the “leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America,” its website says.

Click here for more information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.