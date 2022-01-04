Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
CEO Of World's Largest Hedge Fund Firm Steps Down To Weigh Run For US Senate In PA

Nicole Acosta
David McCormick
David McCormick Photo Credit: David McCormick (Linkedin)

The CEO of the world's largest hedge fund firm is stepping down to consider a run for the US Senate in Pennsylvania, The Hill reports.

David McCormick's departure was announced Monday by Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates, the outlet said.

McCormick began working for Bridgewater in 2009 and was named co-CEO in 2017, according to his Linkedin page. He was then named CEO in 2020.

The military veteran and Princeton graduate previously worked as the US Treasury undersecretary for international affairs in the George W. Bush Administration, according to his profile.

Deputy CEO Nir Bar Dea and board member Mark Bertolini have taken over as co-CEOs in place of McCormick, the news outlet reports.

Click here for more from The Hill.

