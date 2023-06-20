Bethlehem Doctor Charged With Child Sex Abuse

An arrest warrant for Dr. Philip O'Brien of Allentown was issued on Friday, June 16, said Bethlehem city and Bethlehem Township police in a release.

Court records show he had not yet been arraigned as of Tuesday, June 20, but the department is "aware of his whereabouts and (we) anticipate this happening in the near future," police wrote.

Investigators claim O'Brien "produced child sexual exploitation material" of a girl "whose identity is known to police." He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors in addition to two counts of sexually abusing a child, the department said.

O'Brien works at the O'Brien Clinic in Bethlehem, a "general family practice" with focuses on "complicated spinal disorders, sports injuries management, and nutrition," according to its website.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call BPD at 610-691-6660 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

