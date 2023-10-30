Overcast 54°

SHARE

Allentown High Schooler Accused Of Making Hoax 'Active Shooter' Threat

A 14-year-old William Allen High School student made the phony 911 call about an active shooter that brought authorities to campus last week, according to Allentown police. 

<p>William Allen High School; Allentown police&nbsp;</p>

William Allen High School; Allentown police 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Allentown Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The unnamed teen is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and communication with 911 systems for a non-emergency, the department said in a release. 

His case will be adjudicated in Lehigh County Juvenile Court, they added. 

APD officers rushed to the high school last Thursday morning, Oct. 26 when they received a report that an active shooter was roaming campus, Daily Voice reported

Officers and Lehigh County sheriff's deputies "conducted a systematic clearing" of the building and found "no threat to the public," police said at the time. 

The incident came just a month after a 15-year-old WAHS student was reportedly found in a bathroom with a loaded handgun.

At that time, district officials said they were considering installing metal detectors at school entrances as a security measure. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE