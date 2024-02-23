Wanted: Man Knocks Out Customer At Sunoco In Manheim, Police Say

The assault happened at the Sunoco located at 1136 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township, Lancaster just after midnight on Sunday, December 31, 2023, the police detailed in the release.

The man pictured punched the victim in the left side of the head, leading them to lose consciousness, the suspect then fled the scene, the police explained.

The police are asking the public for help identifying the man pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (717) 569-6401, ask for Investigating Officer Hannah Martin, and reference Case: MT-23-22085.

