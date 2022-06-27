Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Woman Killed In Fiery Crash Into Tractor Trailer On RT 222 In Ephrata
Schools

Details Emerge Following Deaths Of Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Tyreese 'Ty' Smith (left) and Tyler Zook (right) and the car being lifted from the crash scene (above).
Tyreese 'Ty' Smith (left) and Tyler Zook (right) and the car being lifted from the crash scene (above). Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster County Forensic Center; Heidi Hunter Swift

New details have emerged about a deadly crash involving two Conestoga Valley High School football players.

Tyreese 'Ty' Smith and Tyler Zook died in a crash over the weekend— and on Monday, June 27 some details about the crash have been released by the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

The crash happened in East Lampeter Township and a coroner was called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 25, the center states in the release.

The unidentified 16-year-old's cause of death was determined to be Mechanical Asphyxia due to Multiple Traumatic Injuries from the crash and the manner of death was Accidental, based on the examination at the center on Monday, June 27.

It remains unclear which student was the unidentified 16-year-old and how the second student was involved in the double-deadly crash.

Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about the two student's sudden passing on Sunday, June 26, reading in part:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the deaths of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time."

The teenagers were later identified on the Conestoga Valley Youth Football and Cheer Facebook page.

Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the class of 2024 and Zook as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, according to the Conestoga Valley football team’s Hudl page.

The booster club has launched a Meal Train to help support Zook’s family.

This is in addition to two separate GoFundMe campaigns launched to help cover the teen's funeral costs.

Those campaigns have raised a combined $29,330 of a $30,000 goal in the first 24 hours.

Their communities have already been sharing about their losses on social media, saying they were taken too soon and will be greatly missed. 

Zook is survived by his parents Heidi and Bill and sister Kristyn, and Smith is survived by his mom Bernice and older brother John, and both teens are survived by their extend families, friends, teammates, and classmates, according to the fundraisers and social media posts about their passings.

The school is offering counseling for students from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 27, according to Zuilkoski’s letter.

Click here if you want to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyreese Smith, here to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyler Zook, and here to donate to the Meal Train.

