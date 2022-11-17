17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say.

The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October.

The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communications and criminal use of a communication facility, West Lampeter Township police setail in the release.

She was arrested and formally charged on Nov. 15, according to the police release.

The reason she made the recording was not shared.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.