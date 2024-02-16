School Van Involved In Lititz Crash, Police Say

First responders were called to the crash at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Seigrist Farm Road in Warwick Township, Lititz shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, as detailed in the NLCRPD release.

The crash blocked the intersection and closed the roadway, but was expected to clear within an hour.

"One person with [a] minor injury was trapped in the vehicle for a short time," the police said, "the two passengers (presumable students) in a school transportation van were not hurt."

No additional information was available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.