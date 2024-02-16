A Few Clouds 40°

School Van Involved In Lititz Crash, Police Say

A roadway briefly closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a school transportation van, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police announced on Friday afternoon. 

First responders at the scene of the two-vehicle crash involving a school van in Lititz.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NLCRPD
Jillian Pikora
First responders were called to the crash at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Seigrist Farm Road in Warwick Township, Lititz shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, as detailed in the NLCRPD release. 

The crash blocked the intersection and closed the roadway, but was expected to clear within an hour. 

"One person with [a] minor injury was trapped in the vehicle for a short time," the police said, "the two passengers (presumable students) in a school transportation van were not hurt."

No additional information was available. 

