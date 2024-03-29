Robert Enochs, 65 of 102 Froelich Avenue Mountville Borough, died in the emergency department of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at 4:40 a.m. on March 29, 2024, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office stated in a release.

The investigating coroner initially "noted thermal injuries," as stated in the release.

Following an autopsy at the county forensic center the same morning as the fire, his official cause of death was ruled as "Smoke Inhalation and Thermal Burns," and the manner of death was determined to be "Accidental," the office explained.

Lancaster Township Fire Department Volunteers, Mountville Fire Company, and Rohrerstown Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire when it broke out around 3:15 a.m.

The cost and cause of the fire are pending an investigation by the fire marshal.

