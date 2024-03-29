A Few Clouds 56°

Robert Enochs Dies Following House Fire: Lancaster Coroner

A man has died after a fire broke out in his Central Pennsylvania home on Friday morning, the Lancaster County Coroner announced that afternoon. 

Lancaster Township Fire Department on the scene of the fatal fire.

Lancaster Township Fire Department on the scene of the fatal fire.  

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster Township Fire Department @LancasterTownshipFire
Robert Enochs's home at 102 Froelich Avenue Mountville Borough where he suffered injuries that led to his death.

Robert Enochs's home at 102 Froelich Avenue Mountville Borough where he suffered injuries that led to his death.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster Township Fire Department @LancasterTownshipFire
The scene of the deadly fire.

The scene of the deadly fire.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster Township Fire Department @LancasterTownshipFire
The scene of the deadly fire.

The scene of the deadly fire.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster Township Fire Department @LancasterTownshipFire
Jillian Pikora
Robert Enochs, 65 of 102 Froelich Avenue Mountville Borough, died in the emergency department of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at 4:40 a.m. on March 29, 2024, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office stated in a release. 

The investigating coroner initially "noted thermal injuries," as stated in the release. 

Following an autopsy at the county forensic center the same morning as the fire, his official cause of death was ruled as "Smoke Inhalation and Thermal Burns," and the manner of death was determined to be "Accidental," the office explained. 

Lancaster Township Fire Department Volunteers, Mountville Fire Company, and Rohrerstown Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire when it broke out around 3:15 a.m.

The cost and cause of the fire are pending an investigation by the fire marshal. 

