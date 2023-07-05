Public Works Building Explosion Rocks Rapho Township: Authorities (Photos, Video)

Six homes were evacuated when a propane leak caused an explosion at the public works storage building behind the township's office building on 971 North Colebrook Road in Rapho Township, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications Emergency Dispatch.

It happened at 6 a.m., and could be felt all the way in Columbia Borough and Mount Joy, readers told Daily Voice.

A heater falling from the ceiling is believed to have hit a propane tank, although it is unclear what caused the spark that led to the explosion, Rapho Township Supervisor Jere Swarr explained to WGAL, an NBC affiliate.

No injuries were reported, although nearby homes were damaged by the debris, Swarr told the outlet.

The Red Cross was assisting those displaced by the explosion. An evacuation center has been set up at the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, located at 1187 Fairview Road in Manheim. The disaster action team is providing comfort care, water, and snacks for the evacuees.

Anyone needing assistance due to this incident can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

