West Earl PD: Man Loitering Outside Pastry Shop Busted With Non-Prescription Xanax

A man loitering outside of a local pastry shop was arrested on drug charges after giving West Earl police a "bizarre story," authorities said.

At 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched for a suspicious person loitering outside of Achenbach’s Pastry, 375 E. Main Street, Leola.

When officers arrived they found a man matching the description provided by Emergency Dispatch Services.

Casey Leonard, 23, of Lancaster appeared impairment and provided officers with a "bizarre story" on how he ended up at Achenbach’s pastry, according to police.

During a search of Leonard, officers found multiple clear baggies containing different amounts of a prescription pill.

Leonard told officers the pills were Xanax and he did not have a prescription for them.

Officers also found a used syringe and other paraphernalia on Leonard’s person.

Leonard arrested for the possession of Xanax without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

In lieu of bail which has been set at $20,000, Leonard has been committed to Lancaster County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 at 10 a.m.

