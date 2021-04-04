Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

West Earl PD: Man Loitering Outside Pastry Shop Busted With Non-Prescription Xanax

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Casey Leonard.
Casey Leonard. Photo Credit: West Earl Township Police Department CrimeWatch

A man loitering outside of a local pastry shop was arrested on drug charges after giving West Earl police a "bizarre story," authorities said.

At 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched for a suspicious person loitering outside of Achenbach’s Pastry, 375 E. Main Street, Leola.

When officers arrived they found a man matching the description provided by Emergency Dispatch Services.

Casey Leonard, 23, of Lancaster appeared impairment and provided officers with a "bizarre story" on how he ended up at Achenbach’s pastry, according to police.

During a search of Leonard, officers found multiple clear baggies containing different amounts of a prescription pill.

Leonard told officers the pills were Xanax and he did not have a prescription for them.

Officers also found a used syringe and other paraphernalia on Leonard’s person.

Leonard arrested for the possession of Xanax without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

In lieu of bail which has been set at $20,000, Leonard has been committed to Lancaster County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 at 10 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.