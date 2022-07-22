Unique Motorcycle Stolen From Ephrata Car Dealership: Police

Contact Us
Jillian Pikora
The stolen red 2016 Polaris Slingshot
The stolen red 2016 Polaris Slingshot Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A unique motorcycle— that looks more like a high-end sports car—was stolen from a central Pennsylvania car dealership on Saturday, July, 16, police say.

The red 2016 Polaris Slingshot pictured was stolen from a car dealership in the 400 block of North Reading Road, Ephrata Township, according to area police.

The theft of the vehicle with the VIN: 57XAAPFA3G7116778 happened early that morning, police explain.

 If you have information about this crime or see this unique vehicle, please contact Officer Thorp at 717-738-9200 Ext. 255.

