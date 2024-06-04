Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: Injuries, Entrapment On US Rt 30 In Central PA (Developing)

At least one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle crash involving entrapment that has closed all lanes of US Route 30 East in part of Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Tuesday, June 4. 

The scene of the crash on US Route 30.

The scene of the crash on US Route 30.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and someone inside the cab was entraped and suffered injuries PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson told Daily Voice. There was also a tractor-trailer fire reported and a fatality but it is unclear which vehicles the victim was in at this time. 

The crash happened near mile marker 258 in West Hempfield Township and the call came into Lancaster County Wide Communications at 10:53 a.m., authorities detailed. 

The lane closure is of the eastbound traffic between the exits for PA 441 - Columbia/Marietta and Prospect Road. 

The exact number of vehicles and people involved is unclear. Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE