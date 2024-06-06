Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Amish Family's Bird-In-Hand Home

The tractor-trailer's cab's front right tire appears to have blown out based on photos shared by Daniel Stoltzfus who also witnessed the crash.

He wrote the following in part in a social media post:

"I heard something and looked up. The truck went between the tree and the house."

The incident happened near the intersection of Snakehill and Stormstown roads in Upper Leacock Township at the border between Leola and Bird-In-Hand around 7:34 a.m. on June 6.

No injuries were reported but emergency crews responded to the scene to investigate and direct traffic.

