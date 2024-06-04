Tyler Yoder, 18 of Narvon previously of Rohrerstown and Lancaster, passed away following the ATV crash in the 5800 block of Northeimer Road in Salisbury Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

That crash happened around 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, PSP explained in a release.

State police continue to investigate this deadly crash but they have explained that "The victim was operating an all-terrain vehicle in a field when the vehicle flipped. The victim was partially ejected and became trapped under the vehicle."

The Berks County Coroner pronounced his death at Reading Hospital that evening.

Tyler's community has been sharing about its loss on social media.

One friend wrote:

“Our hearts are aching for our friend Jeff Yoder and Stephanie Kuhns who lost their son yesterday in an ATV accident. Please send prayers for strength and healing. Thank you RIP Tyler Yoder.”

He was known for his charm, smile, and wit, according to a GoFundMe launched to help the family. He loved fishing, his truck, and spending time with his siblings, according to social media.

He is survived by his parents, brother, two sisters, extended family, and friends.

His services will be held at Petra Church located at 565 Airport Road in New Holland. The first viewing will be held on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a second viewing with funeral services to follow on Saturday, June 8 beginning at 9:30 a.m., according to his mom.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.