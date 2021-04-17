Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Damaging PSP Patrol Car During Lancaster Shooting, Riot

Cecilia Levine
Hector Manuel Rodriguez Jr.
Hector Manuel Rodriguez Jr. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Authorities in Lancaster County are seeking a 29-year-old man who damaged a Pennsylvania State Police car during a riot that broke out following an officer-involved shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police officers had been called to the 300 block of Laurel Street for crowd control after the shooting in Lancaster around 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said.

Patrol car J1-15 was parked near Laurel Street and Union Street when Hector Manuel Rodriguez Jr. damaged it, police said.

Rodriguez was identified in live streams posted to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, authorities said.

He is currently wanted by PSP and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

  • Riot-Intent to Commit Felony 
  • Criminal Mischief - Damage Property 
  • Institutional Vandalism Educ Facil 
  • Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

Anyone with information as to Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the PSP Lancaster Station at 717-290-1967 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons. 

All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.

