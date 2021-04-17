SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Damaging PSP Patrol Car During Lancaster Shooting, Riot

Authorities in Lancaster County are seeking a 29-year-old man who damaged a Pennsylvania State Police car during a riot that broke out following an officer-involved shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police officers had been called to the 300 block of Laurel Street for crowd control after the shooting in Lancaster around 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13, 2020, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said.

Patrol car J1-15 was parked near Laurel Street and Union Street when Hector Manuel Rodriguez Jr. damaged it, police said.

Rodriguez was identified in live streams posted to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, authorities said.

He is currently wanted by PSP and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

Riot-Intent to Commit Felony

Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

Institutional Vandalism Educ Facil

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

Anyone with information as to Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the PSP Lancaster Station at 717-290-1967 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

