Person Trapped In Flipped Car In Quarryville: Authorities

A person was rescued from a flipped car in Quarryville on Friday, February 17, authorities say.

The Quarryville Fire Company was called to help the Refton Community Fire Company after a person was found pinned by the car they were driving in the 100 block of Truce Rd. in Providence Township around 8:35 a.m., QFC explained in a release later that morning.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw the person was stuck under the car which had completely overturned onto its roof.

After stabilizing the vehicle, the fire crews were able to safely rescue the driver, who was treated by EMS at the scene.

The whole process took under an hour, according to WFC.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.