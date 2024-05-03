Boy Struck Dead In Manheim Hit-Run: Police

The NLCRPD was called to a report of a "person down" at 200 West Sun Hill Road in Penn Township, Maheim at 9:32 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, as detailed in the release.

"Evidence on scene indicates that a juvenile male was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene," the police stated in the release.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was assisted on scene by, Lancaster County Corners Office, Northwest Crash Team, Manheim Fire Company & Fire Police, and emergency service personnel.

NLCRPD said the following:

"At this time the members of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department wishes to extend its sympathy to the family that lost their loved one tonight."

The NLCRPD has launched a "death investigation" for this incident, and noted that "no further details are being released at this time."

Anyone with information about this deadly incident is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

