Passenger Killed In RT 72 Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer: Police

One person has died after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on State Route 72 on Tuesday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of State Route 72/Lancaster Road and Lititz Road for a crash around noon on Mar. 29, according East Hempfield Township police.

Upon arrival, officers learned "a blue Mercedes sedan was traveling east on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection with Lancaster Road," as stated in the police release.

A passenger in the Mercedes was declared dead at the scene by the Lancaster County coroner's office.

The crash is being investigated by members of the Lancaster County Major Crash Investigative Unit.

The roadways remained closed in the area four hours later and police are unsure when they will reopen.

Any witnesses are asking to contact East Hempfield Township Police Department Sgt. Joshua Sandman, 717-898-3103.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.