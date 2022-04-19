Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers.

Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says.

One person was hurt in the crash and taken to a local hospital, according to the supervisor.

Two horses were also injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene of the crash, the supervisor said.

No further information regarding the crash was available when Daily Voice reached out to officials on Tuesday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.