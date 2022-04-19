Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Jillian Pikora
A horse and buggy.
A horse and buggy. Photo Credit: Pixabay/12019

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers.

Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says.

One person was hurt in the crash and taken to a local hospital, according to the supervisor.

Two horses were also injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene of the crash, the supervisor said.

No further information regarding the crash was available when Daily Voice reached out to officials on Tuesday morning.

