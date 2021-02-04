Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Manheim PD: Woman Who Bolted From Crash Scene Denied Driving, Gave Bogus ID

Jillian Pikora
Kiara Mealing.
Kiara Mealing. Photo Credit: Manheim Police Department Crime Watch

A Lancaster woman was arrested by Manheim Township Police after she allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it before fleeing.

On March 28, Kiara Mealing, 22 was spotted running from the scene of a car crash involving a stolen vehicle, police say.

Mealing denied driving the vehicle and gave authorities a fake name and date of birth to police who responded to the call.

After investigating, police determined that Mealing did crash the car and used it without permission from the owner.

She faces charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and false identification to law enforcement.

 Mealing preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 11 a.m.

