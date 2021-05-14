Lancaster Man Arrested For Cycling With BAC 3X Legal Limit

A Lancaster man is facing two DUI charges for cycling with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to Northern Lancaster Regional police.

Titus Zimmerman Hoover, 59 was riding a pedalcycle in the 1900 block of West Main Street in Clay Township when police were called to the area for reports of “a pedalcycle swerving all over the road in the area of Weaver Nut Company,” say area police.

Hoover was found to be extremely intoxicated and was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A chemical test later showed blood alcohol concentration was 0.279%--more than three time the legal limit--the state limit is .08%.

He is charged with:

Driving under the influence - Highest amount (M)

DUI Incapable of Safe Driving (M)

He was released after booking.

His hearing date has not been scheduled as of Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.