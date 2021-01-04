Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID Of Man, 61, Who Died After Found Unconscious On Lancaster Sidewalk

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
New Dorwart Street, Lancaster, Pa.
New Dorwart Street, Lancaster, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a 61-year-old man found unconscious March 18, who died in hospital.

Crews responded to 33 New Dorwart Street for an unconscious man on the sidewalk at 6:56 p.m, after a neighbor reported finding him on the sidewalk -- unaware of how he'd gotten there, police said.

The man was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where he was treated for severe head injuries and died a few days later, police said.

What lead up to the man being found unconscious remains under investigation.

Lancaster City Police Detectives continues to review surveillance footage, conducting interviews and gathering information to determine how the man was injured.

No images of the man in question have been released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.

