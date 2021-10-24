Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Police & Fire

Female Fisherman Dies After Boat Capsizes In Susquehanna River

Cecilia Levine
The boat's occupants, all from Duncannon, were fishing near the York Haven Hydro Station when the vessel capsized.
Photo Credit: Susquehanna Regional PD

A female fisherman died after the boat she was on capsized in the Susquehanna River Friday night, authorities said.

The boat's occupants, all from Duncannon, were fishing near the York Haven Hydro Station when the vessel capsized near 111 Collins Road in Conoy Township just after 8:50 p.m., Susquehanna Regional Police Department said.

The occupants were ejected and rescued by the Bainbridge Fire Department, who transported to them Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. 

Christina Elaine King was identified as one of the occupants and later pronounced deceased. 

The case is under investigation at this time and anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

