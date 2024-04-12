Shooting Of Brake-Checking Bicyclist Was Justified, Lancaster DA Says

Robin Megill, who was shot while riding a bike in Manheim Township on March 13, faced non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, prosecutors said in a release.

According to investigators, Megill was riding in the travel lane near Delp Road with multiple vehicles trailing behind him.

When the lead driver honked their horn at Megill, authorities said the bicyclist stopped in the middle of the road, bringing traffic to a halt. Megill eventually pulled over and the cars passed him, the DA's Office said.

Further ahead at a red light, "Megill chased the lead vehicle, visibly pedaling uphill to catch a vehicle that beeped at him," according to prosecutors.

Authorities said he caught up to the car and flung open the passenger's side door before the driver shot him in the torso.

The driver pulled over on Delp Road, called 911, and remained on the scene until police arrived, officials said.

"The DA’s office concluded that the driver of the vehicle was legally justified when he used deadly force against the bicyclist," authorities said.

"Under the law, a person is presumed to have a reasonable belief that deadly force is immediately necessary where a person is in the process of illegally and forcefully entering an occupied vehicle."

Megill was charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.