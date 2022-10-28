Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: PA Resident Wins $1.6M In Largest Online Lottery Jackpot In US History
Police & Fire

Deadly Crash On US Route 222 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Deadly crash on US Route 222.
Deadly crash on US Route 222. Photo Credit: PennDOT

Someone has died in a car crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. 

The crash happened on Route 222 North by the Hunsicker Road exit near 322 in Manheim Township around 5:20 p.m., according to PennDOT and Lancaster County Wide Communications. 

It is believed to be a single-vehicle crash with one person involved, dispatchers say.

This same area had a crash in April. 

This story is developing; follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.