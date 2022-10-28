Deadly Crash On US Route 222 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

Someone has died in a car crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say.

The crash happened on Route 222 North by the Hunsicker Road exit near 322 in Manheim Township around 5:20 p.m., according to PennDOT and Lancaster County Wide Communications.

It is believed to be a single-vehicle crash with one person involved, dispatchers say.

This same area had a crash in April.

This story is developing; follow Daily Voice for updates.

