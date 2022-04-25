Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Man Drowns During Water Rescue Of Group In Swatara Creek: PA State Police
Police & Fire

Crash Involving Schoolbus In Central PA Sends Three People To Hospitals: Dispatch

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/pixel2013

Three people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle in Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatchers.

The three-vehicle crash happened on East Walnut Street near Pleasure Road just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 25, dispatchers say.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The roadway was briefly closed due to the crash but has since reopened.

Additional information was not immediately available, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.