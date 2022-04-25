Crash Involving Schoolbus In Central PA Sends Three People To Hospitals: Dispatch

Three people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle in Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatchers.

The three-vehicle crash happened on East Walnut Street near Pleasure Road just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 25, dispatchers say.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The roadway was briefly closed due to the crash but has since reopened.

Additional information was not immediately available, follow Daily Voice for updates.

