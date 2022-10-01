Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online.

The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.

The crash happened between Exit: I-76 turnpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver and Exit: US 322 – Blue Ball, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to PennDOT.

The East Cocalico Township police were called to the crash on 222 South in the area of mile marker 43.2, according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found a box truck stopped on the right shoulder and a Hyundai sedan was on the left shoulder of the highway.

"Initial investigation revealed the sedan struck the rear of the stopped truck," police say. Two people were ejected, one of whom was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where she two succumbed to her injuries, according to the release.

A third person was hurt and was also taken to Lancaster General Hospital, according to the police release. The driver of the commercial truck was uninjured, police say.

Rubbernecking initially caused additional delays, according to PennDOT.

Anyone who may have witnessed this deadly crash is asked to contact Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725.

