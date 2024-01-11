Elliot 'Diddy' Tyrone Corbin III, 19, of Lancaster, was found "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," in 400 block of South Prince Street, Lancaster at approximately 5:28 p.m., Jan. 6, according to city police and identified to Daily Voice by coroner Eric Bieber.

He was taken to "a medical facility for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

An autopsy on Monday revealed he had actualy been shot multiple times and the coroner's office has ruled the manner homicide.

A homicide investigation has been underway since Saturday night, but no suspect(s) have been publicly identified. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

He is survived by his parents, grandma, sisters, brother, niece and nephew, and many extended family members, the family posted on social media.

His sister TeTe wrote, "we see all the messages and comments coming in so much love ❤️ it’s so overwhelming at the moment so please don’t hold it against us we still love you all."

A candle lighting and balloon release was hosted by the family at the corner of Prince and Hazel streets at 4:30 p.m. on January 9, this was near the area where police found Diddy.

The family welcomed anyone who wanted to attend as long as they came "with peace and love🖤 for my brother," TeTe explained.

The family asks the public to keep them in "your prayers, continue to pray for my family because we know we serve a Mighty GOD but this is still a families worst nightmare."

The family told Daily Voice that funeral details were unavaailable at the time of writing.

