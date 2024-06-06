A Few Clouds 76°

Child Abuser Tim Freint Sentenced After Pregnancy Announced

A mere two days before a child abuser was sentenced for breaking a toddler's leg and leaving bruises on "nearly every surface of this child’s body" as  Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said  — he took to social media to announce that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. 

Timofey Igor Freint's mugshot following his sentencing for abusing a toddler until his leg broke, and Tim with his wife two days prior announced they are expecting a baby girl in Sept. 2024.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Tim Freint @timofey.freint
Timofey "Tim" Igor Freint, 30 of the 2200 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Lititz, pleaded guilty in March 2024 to Felony Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Felony Aggravated Assault of Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or Older, according to a release by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. 

He was charged in April 2023 after a lengthy investigation and medical exams of a 3-year-old child. Freint claimed the toddler fell off a couch while in his care for 30 to 35 minutes on June 8, 2022, as detailed in the release and court documents. 

According to the DA, a doctor treating the child's broken femur at the hospital said the break was consistent with being “slammed” and the injuries consistent with physical abuse from an assault that was “excessive, repeated, and involved multiple systems.”

On Tuesday, June 4 he was sentenced to 5 ¾ to 12 years in prison, meaning he'll be behind bars with his daughter is born in September 2024. 

The couple married just under a year from the day Tim broke the 3-year-old's leg and his repeated abuse was discovered.

According to court documents he is not eligible for short-sentence parole or boot camp as a means to reduce his jail time. 

