James Steffy, 41, of West Ridge Road in West Nottingham Township, pleaded guilty to 35 charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, burglary, theft, and access device fraud, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Steffy suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused significant memory loss after crashing a stolen vehicle head-on into another car in January 2021. Prosecutors said he was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the crash, which seriously injured the other driver, leaving them with a cracked sternum.

In court, Steffy apologized to the crash victim, blaming his actions on drug and alcohol addiction. His attorney requested a lighter sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison, citing the injury and Steffy’s remorse.

The crimes, which spanned from August 2020 to January 2021, targeted businesses and properties in Lancaster City, Conoy Township, Rapho Township, East Lampeter Township, Manheim Township, and Pequea Township, officials said.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo described the spree as “an extensive crime spree with numerous victims and an impact that ripples throughout our community.” He asked the court to impose a 20-to-40-year prison sentence.

Steffy stole numerous vehicles, including cars, trucks, trailers, and ATVs, as well as tools, electronics, and other items, prosecutors said. He also used stolen credit cards to make over $750 in fraudulent purchases.

In one case, Steffy broke into a garage in Manheim Township and stole two ATVs and tools valued at more than $3,700. In another, he burglarized a business in Pequea Township, stealing over $3,000 worth of items and two credit cards, officials said.

Officers Robert Burger of Pequea Township, Joshua Sandman of East Hempfield Township, Adam Dommel of Lancaster City, and Lee Billiter of Manheim Township led the investigation.

Steffy owes more than $52,000 in restitution. Judge Thomas Sponaugle will sentence him following a pre-sentence investigation.

