Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 400 block of Green Street at 4:26 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, police said. Following weeks of investigation, authorities identified 39-year-old Lindsay Colon and her 15-year-old son, Amari Poole, as suspects in the case, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Colon and Poole were taken into custody on Friday morning, police said. Poole, who is being charged as an adult, faces multiple felonies, including Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to police.

Colon was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Corruption of Minors, and Driving with a Suspended License, authorities said.

During the arrest, police said they also detained an unrelated 15-year-old juvenile who was found with two firearms, including a prohibited offensive weapon. That juvenile is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Receiving Stolen Property, Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Prohibited Offensive Weapon.

Poole and the unrelated juvenile were both committed to the Youth Intervention Center, police said.

