PA Dad Of 3 Makes Tragic Final Facebook Post Before Deadly Motorcycle Crash

An 37-year-old dad has died in a three vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday, April 15, 2023, authorities said.

Travis Ryan Mayer Bainbridge, formally of Elizabethtown and Lancaster, was the driver of one of two motorcycles involved in a crash with a sedan at the intersection of River and Turnpike roads in Conoy Township around 2:18 p.m., Susquehanna Regional police announced the following Monday.

His cause and manner of death of pending "further examination," according to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

He is survived by his wife, Jenna (Vuxta) Mayer, as they were married May 7, 2021; three children, Jordan Mayer, Layla Rooker, and Logan Vuxta all of Bainbridge; and a brother, Jeremy Johnson, husband of Brittany of Marietta, as detailed in his obituary.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Mayer, according to his obituary. Travis's very last post on Facebook was about his brother and how much he missed him.

Travis was a 2004 graduate of Donegal High School where he played on the football team, and he was a driver for Charles E. Groff and Sons, Inc., according to his obituary.

"He was die hard Michigan Wolverines Football fan. Most of all, family meant everything to Travis and he cherished the time he spent with them," his family wrote in his obituary.

Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 from 9 to 11.a.m, immediately followed by his funeral. His interment will follow at Mount Tunnel Cemetery in Elizabethtown, according to his obituary.

"The family requests you wear blue and yellow to the viewing and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023," as stated in his obituary.

A meal train has been setup for his family, if you would like to volunteer or donate you can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.