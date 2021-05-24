Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Winning Lottery Ticket For $425K Powerball Sold in Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Turkey Hill located at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Turkey Hill located at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket for $425,000 as sold at the Turkey Hill located at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster.

The Turkey Hill earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing, 3-28-29-31-38.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.