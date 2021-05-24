Winning Lottery Ticket For $425K Powerball Sold in Lancaster County

A winning Powerball Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket for $425,000 as sold at the Turkey Hill located at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster.

The Turkey Hill earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing, 3-28-29-31-38.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.