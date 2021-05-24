Winning Lottery Ticket For $100K Powerball Sold in Lancaster County

A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill on 2395 South Market Street in Elizabethtown.

The Turkey Hill earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, 3-19-27-37-40, and the red Powerball 8.

The $1 Power Play option raised the value from $50,000 because the Power Play multiplier was two.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

