Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Sold in Lancaster County

Someone just won $150,000 (before taxes)!

A winning Powerball ticket with Power Play worth $150,000 was sold in Lancaster County on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1561 Millport Road in Lancaster. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Saturday's drawing: 30-31-41-42-48. The ticket also matched the red Powerball 3.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

