Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Babysitter Kills PA Woman After 'Bad Reaction' To Pot Cookies, Police Say
News

Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Sold in Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Turkey Hill at 1561 Millport Road in Lancaster.
Turkey Hill at 1561 Millport Road in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Someone just won $150,000 (before taxes)! 

A winning Powerball ticket with Power Play worth $150,000 was sold in Lancaster County on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1561 Millport Road in Lancaster. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Saturday's drawing: 30-31-41-42-48. The ticket also matched the red Powerball 3.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date. 

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.