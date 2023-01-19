Three Teens Wanted For Homicide Attempt In Lancaster, Police Say

Three Lancaster teens are wanted on warrants for criminal attempted homicide in connection with a shooting earlier in January 2023, authorities say.

Charles J. Freeman, a 15-year-old, of the 900 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township; Sackiwa W. Ntuli, an 18-year-old, of the 500 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township; and Jose M. Ramos, a 16-year-old, of the 300 block of New Dorwart St., Lancaster City; are wanted on criminal charges of attempted of homicide firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharge, Lancaster Bureau of police detailed in a release on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dauphin Street in the city of Lancaster on January 7 at 1:30 p.m., according to the police.

Upon arrival, the police found one person suffering a non-life-threatening injury and they were treated at a local hospital.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Patrol and Detective division, along with assistance from the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on the 500 block of Pershing Ave. during the early morning hours of January 19, 2023, and they issued a warrant for the teens' arrests shortly after.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to call 717 735-3301 and ask to speak with a working detective.

