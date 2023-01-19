Contact Us
Three Teens Wanted For Homicide Attempt In Lancaster, Police Say

Sackiwa Ntuli (left), Jose Ramos (center), Charles Freeman (right), the 100 block of Dauphin Street in Lancaster where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police

Three Lancaster teens are wanted on warrants for criminal attempted homicide in connection with a shooting earlier in January 2023, authorities say. 

Charles J. Freeman, a 15-year-old, of the 900 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township; Sackiwa W. Ntuli, an 18-year-old, of the 500 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township; and Jose M. Ramos, a 16-year-old, of the 300 block of New Dorwart St., Lancaster City; are wanted on criminal charges of attempted of homicide firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharge, Lancaster Bureau of police detailed in a release on Thursday, January 19, 2023. 

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dauphin Street in the city of Lancaster on January 7 at 1:30 p.m., according to the police. 

Upon arrival, the police found one person suffering a non-life-threatening injury and they were treated at a local hospital. 

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Patrol and Detective division, along with assistance from the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on the 500 block of Pershing Ave. during the early morning hours of January 19, 2023, and they issued a warrant for the teens' arrests shortly after.  

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to call 717 735-3301 and ask to speak with a working detective.

