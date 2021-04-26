Teens Treated For Exposure After Crash Car Into Lititz Run

Two teenagers were rescued from a semi-submerged vehicle in Lititz Run on Saturday, according to Warwick Township police.

The teens crashed the vehicle into the waterway around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of the run between Pebble Creek Drive and East Main Street off of Lititz Run Road.

They were treated at the scene and at least one of the teens who suffered minor injuries and exposure related symptoms was taken to a local hospital.

The ages and identities of the teens will not be released since they are minors.

The vehicle was removed from the run with the assistance of a fire company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.