Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Teens Treated For Exposure After Crash Car Into Lititz Run

Jillian Pikora
Map showing Lititz Run along Lititz Run Road between East Main Street and Pebble Creek Drive in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, Pa.
Map showing Lititz Run along Lititz Run Road between East Main Street and Pebble Creek Drive in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two teenagers were rescued from a semi-submerged vehicle in Lititz Run on Saturday, according to Warwick Township police.

The teens crashed the vehicle into the waterway around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of the run between Pebble Creek Drive and East Main Street off of Lititz Run Road.

They were treated at the scene and at least one of the teens who suffered minor injuries and exposure related symptoms was taken to a local hospital.

The ages and identities of the teens will not be released since they are minors.

The vehicle was removed from the run with the assistance of a fire company.

