Teen Shot In Neck When Another Minor 'Mishandles' Gun In Central PA: Police

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the neck in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say.

The teen was shot on High Street in Akron Borough around 4:16 p.m., according to West Earl Township police.

The unnamed boy was stabilized by EMS on the scene before being taken to Lancaster General hospital where "is still being treated by medical professionals from a gunshot gun to the neck, but is expected to make a full recovery," the police stated in an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In the same update, the police explained "that the shooting was not self-inflicting as some social media and other media source(s) first reported," adding that "this is an isolated incident involving (the) mishandling of a firearm by juveniles."

The West Earl Township police continue to investigate this shooting but say that "no charges have been filed at this point."

"This is an isolated incident, there is no risk to public." Officer Samantha Heise says.

Anyone who may have any information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Byrnes at 717-859-1411 or by email: jbyrnes@westearlpd.org or online here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.