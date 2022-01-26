Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Social Media Helps Catch PA Man Who Robbed Subway Restaurant Multiple Times: Police

Jillian Pikora
John Tae James Jr.
John Tae James Jr. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

One central Pennsylvania restaurant has the worst repeat customer.

A man has repeatedly committed robberies at a Subway in Manheim Township, according to area police.

John Tae James Jr., 23, of Lancaster, has been charged with two counts of robbery following his Jan. 18 arrest, according to a release by police.

The first robbery was committed in Nov. of 2021, and second was earlier this month, according to police.

The amounts of cash stolen were $387 and $211.33, totaling just under $600, according to the release.

James held his hand in his pocket as if he was holding a gun, however, no gun was physically seen either attempt, authorities say.

Surveillance videos and ages posted on social media helped police track down James, according to the release.

He has been held in the Lancaster County prison in lieu of $300,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m., according to the court document.

