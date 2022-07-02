Serial Groper With Sexual Disorder Violates Megan’s Law In Pennsylvania: Reports

A Pennsylvania man diagnosed with a sexual disorder in which he rubs his genitals on a non-consenting person has been charged with violating Megan’s Law as a sexual offender, police said. Shawn Michael Henson, 30, of Lancaster County, was paroled in 2013 after serving 10 months in Lancaster County prison for groping three women last year– including elderly women– in 2012, as LancasterOnline reported at the time.

During his parole hearing, County Judge Howard Knisely required Henson to report his whereabouts to state police for the rest of his life, the outlet reported.

State police contacted West Earl Township police when they discovered Henson was not living at his registered address in Akron Borough on Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:34 a.m., according to the latest release from police.

Henson was arrested on a probation violation prior to the charge filed by West Earl township police, but it is unclear which the previous violation.

In January 2020, Henson was arrested for a misdemeanor for Defiant Trespass and a felony of Criminal Trespass-Entering a Structure. That November, he was arrested for a misdemeanor for Terroristic Threats. Both cases have since been heard with sentences imposed, court records show.

Henson is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison, according to the release.

Back in 2013, psychologist Robert Stein told the court that Henson is a "sexually violent predator" with a personality disorder called frotteurism, a desire to touch individuals for sexual gratification – a lifetime condition, Lancaster Online said at the time.

Click here to read more from LancasterOnline.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.