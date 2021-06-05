Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Registered Sex Offender In Lancaster County Arrested On New Child Porn Charges

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Richard Wayne Sherman.
Richard Wayne Sherman. Photo Credit: New Holland Borough PD

A registered sex offender has been arrested on new charges, this time-- child porn, according to police.

Richard Wayne Sherman, 42 of the 500 block of West Main Street in New Holland, was arrested Wednesday after a tip led police to investigate his devices.

Police began investigating Sherman following a tip they received on March 3 that he might have a child pornography on a cellphone in his home.

Investigators obtained a subpoena and served a search warrant locating "several items of interest" with the assistance Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit, on April 22, say New Holland police.

Results of this search were received May 3, showing over 1,100 images of child pornography on one of Sherman's cell phones.

Sherman was arrested on May 5.

He was charged with the following:

  • (4) Counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F2 and F3)
  • (1) Count of Dissemination of Child Pornography (F2)
  • (1) Count of Photographing-Videotaping-Depicting on Computer-or Filming Sexual Acts of a Child (F1)
  • (1) Count of Sexual Abuse of Children (F1)
  • (1) count of Corruption of Minors (F3)
  • (1) Count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3)

In lieu $100,000 cash bail, he residents at Lancaster County Prison.

Sherman had served time for assault and false imprisonment in 2000 which had already required him to be registered as a Megan's Law offender for life.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 11 at 1:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.