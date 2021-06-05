Registered Sex Offender In Lancaster County Arrested On New Child Porn Charges

A registered sex offender has been arrested on new charges, this time-- child porn, according to police.

Richard Wayne Sherman, 42 of the 500 block of West Main Street in New Holland, was arrested Wednesday after a tip led police to investigate his devices.

Police began investigating Sherman following a tip they received on March 3 that he might have a child pornography on a cellphone in his home.

Investigators obtained a subpoena and served a search warrant locating "several items of interest" with the assistance Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit, on April 22, say New Holland police.

Results of this search were received May 3, showing over 1,100 images of child pornography on one of Sherman's cell phones.

Sherman was arrested on May 5.

He was charged with the following:

(4) Counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F2 and F3)

(1) Count of Dissemination of Child Pornography (F2)

(1) Count of Photographing-Videotaping-Depicting on Computer-or Filming Sexual Acts of a Child (F1)

(1) Count of Sexual Abuse of Children (F1)

(1) count of Corruption of Minors (F3)

(1) Count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3)

In lieu $100,000 cash bail, he residents at Lancaster County Prison.

Sherman had served time for assault and false imprisonment in 2000 which had already required him to be registered as a Megan's Law offender for life.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 11 at 1:30 p.m.

