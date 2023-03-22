PA Son Kills Mom Over Purse, Crashing While Fleeing In Her Stolen Car, Police Say

A 26-year-old Lancaster County man confessed on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to the police that he strangled his mom during a fight over her purse, then took her keys out of her purse, stole her car and fled, police say.

Many friends of 62-year-old Lois Gift thought her absence from events she regularly attended was very odd so they called the Ephrata police and requested a welfare check on Monday, March 20, 2023— that's when her body was discovered at her home on Grant Road in Addamstown, according to the police release following the confession.

The coroner determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner was homicide and she had been dead since Sunday, March 19.

Her son, 26-year-old Zachary Gift, was found by Pennsylvania State Police after he crash her Ford Escape in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

He was taken to Tower Health – Reading Hospital following the accident until Ephrata detectives questioned him and he made his confession.

Gift was charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, theft by unlawful taking, and robbery. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison.

He had been leaving with his mom until he killed her, according to the police.

