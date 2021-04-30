Officer Justified In Shooting Gunman During Standoff Says Lancaster DA

The police officer who shot at a man during a standoff in West Hempfield Township was ruled as “justified in discharging his weapon,” by Lancaster County District Attorney.

The standoff started after a woman called 911 reporting when she woke up, a man was standing next to her with a rifle in one hand and a handgun in another on Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m.according to the DA's release.

The woman told dispatchers that the man then loaded the rifle and pointed it at her and had made threats to harm himself.

West Hempfield officers came to the home on Goldfinch Drive, Columbia and spoke with the woman, who had manage to leave the house.

The man, Shawn D. Stryker, 49, refused to leave his home for 9 hours resulting in the deployment of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, authorities said.

At one point during this standoff, Stryker exited his house and raised a rifle toward the direction of officers who were surrounding the perimeter of the home. After the officer shot in the his direction, Stryker retreated back inside.

The officer’s shot did not strike the man, “The shot from the officer hit a stair leading to an above ground pool off the back of the house, ultimately missing Stryker,” the Lancaster DA stated in her release on her ruling.

Ultimately, Stryker was controlled by a police K-9, which allowed police to successfully, and safely, arrest Stryker.

The investigation revealed that Stryker’s rifle was loaded and had 23 additional rounds in the magazine, the DA's office said.

The District Attorney’s Office reviews all officer involved shootings regardless of whether the targeted individual was struck or not.

Stryker is currently charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in relation to his actions with the female victim and six counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime for the incident relating to SERT officers.

Stryker's next hearing will be held via video/telephone on May 13 at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.