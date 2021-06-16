MISSING: Woman, 57, With TBI Has Been Reported Missing In Lancaster County

A 57-year-old woman has been reported missing according to police in West Earl Township.

Police are attempting to locate Nancy Joy Eckel of West Earl Township.

She is described as a white female, 5’05”, 180 pounds, grey hair, hazel eyes who was last seen wearing a flowered dress--the same as shown in the picture, light colored moccasins.and her hair was pulled up in bobby pins.

She has been missing since she left Nonna Rosa restaurant located on State Highway 272 Akron Borough on June 15 at 4:26 p.m.

She left the restaurant on foot in an unknown direction.

Eckel suffers from a traumatic brain injury, has dementia and currently takes medication.

She had left her home in Brownstown, PA earlier in the day and may be in route to Lancaster General Hospital to visit a family member.

Anyone who may have seen Nancy or knows of her whereabouts are asked to contact the West Earl Township Police Department at 717-859-1411.

