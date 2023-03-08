Millersville Man Among Two Dead In SCI Rockview: PA DOC

A man who intimidated a witness and a man who repeatedly raped a six-year-old girl were both found unresponsive in their cells and have died, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections tells Daily Voice.

Robert Dale Williams, 40, of Millersville, was found unresponsive inside his cell at the state correctional institutional Rockview in Benner Township on Friday, March 3, 2023, and Andrew Yuhas, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, was also found the same way in his cell the following Monday, March 6, according to two separate statements from the DOC.

In both cases, SCI Rockview Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS could arrive and transport them to Mount Nittany Medical Center. Both inmates were pronounced dead at the hospital, the release reads. Williams passed away at 4:38 p.m. and Yuhas died at 7:30 a.m., according to the DOC.

Williams was in year 13 of a 2-to-10-year sentence for retaliation against a witness in spray pain at Millersville University, according to court documents. He entered the DOC system on November 18, 2010, and had been at SCI Rockview since October 15, 2021, according to the DOC. The reason his sentence was extended is unclear.

Yuhas was in year 25 of a 16-to-32-year sentence for raping a 6-year-old girl and threatening to kill her and her family if she told anyone— she come forward when she was 9 years old and Yuhas, who is considered sexually violent was entered into the DOC system on Nov. 20, 1998, and had been at SCI Rockview since March 22, 2016, according to court documents and the DOC.

State police are investigating their deaths and the official cause will be announced by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.