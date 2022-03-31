Maryland Native, Oscar-Nominated Actor William H. Macy Spotted At Pennsylvania Restaurant

A month after Justin Bieber made Pennsylvania Diner goers Beliebers, actor William H. Macy has been dinning in the same county.

Macy, a 72-year-old Cumberland County, Maryland native, was seen at 3 Sisters Park, which is a Khmer and Thai restaurant in Ephrata Borough, on Wednesday, Mar. 30, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Macy is known for his Oscar-nominated role as Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 cult-classic Fargo, as well as playing Frank Gallagher in Shameless for 10 years, and the role Dr. David Morgenstern on ER where he was a cast member and guest star for five years, according to his Internet Movie Database filmography. Macy is currently starring in the Hulu series Dropout.

Daily Voice has reached out to 3 Sisters Park restaurant for comment on the encounter but who is waiting to comment until they Macy gives his consent.

