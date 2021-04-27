Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Breaking News: U.S. News Ranks Best Public High Schools In Pennsylvania
News

Manheim PD Seek Witnesses Of Crash That Killed Woman, 29

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The intersection in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike where the crash occurred.
The intersection in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman died following a head on collision -- and Manheim Township police are searching for anyone who may have witnessed it.

A 29-year-old woman from Mount Joy, was traveling eastbound on New Holland Pike by the intersection of Landis Valley Road when she veered into the oncoming lane, striking an on-coming vehicle head-on April 23 around 8 p.m., authorities said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The two occupants of the vehicle she struck were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal crash closed the area near New Holland Pike west of the Conestoga River for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department 717-569-6401.

