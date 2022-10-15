Man Strips Naked, Jumps In Freezer Full Of Ice At Gas Station In Ephrata

A 35-year-old man caused 12 hours of mayhem in Ephrata starting when he stripped naked at a gas station and jumped into a freezer with bagged ice, area police stated in a release on Friday, Oct. 14.

Jonathan Martin Beck, of East Earl, "removed all of his clothing while at a gas pump, exposing his genitals to customers. Beck then removed several ice bags from the bagged ice freezer and jumped inside of the freezer causing numerous bags of ice to be disposed of," the Ephrata police say.

The police were called to the convenience store of the gas station where this happened in the 800 block of East Main Street/US 322 on Sept. 29 at 2:24 p.m., according to the release by the department.

"Beck admitted to consuming marijuana and was found to be in possession of marijuana," the police say.

He's been charged with Indecent Exposure, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana, and Public Drunkenness for that incident, the police say and court records confirm.

Hours later he was caught doing loud burnouts in the middle of the night, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Beck was taken into custody on Sept. 30 and held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 in bail, and no bail was set for the second set of charges for the incident at the gas station. His preliminary hearing, in that case, is pending and his preliminary hearing in the burnouts case has been scheduled for Nov. 10, court records show.

