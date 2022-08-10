Guy Doing Loud Burnouts In Dead Of Night Charged Hours Earlier For Public Intoxication: Police

A Central Pennsylvania man who police say was publicly intoxicated was charged twice in less than eight hours.

Jonathan M. Beck, of East Earl, was found walking through traffic on Main Street in East Earl Township when officers arrived for a well-being check around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, local police said.

Cops learned he was under the influence of a controlled substance, they said. Beck was issued a citation for public drunkenness.

Then around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the same man was reportedly doing loud burnouts in his vehicle on the 1300 block of Cedar Avenue, police said.

The sound of squealing tires woke up multiple residents, according to police.

Beck was then cited for disorderly conduct.

